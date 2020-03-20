Hermiston man killed in shooting, autopsy shows

UMATILLA COUNTY, Wash. — A Hermiston man found dead outside Hermiston on Wednesday, March 18 died as a result of a gunshot wound, Umatilla County deputies said Friday.

The body of 28-year-old Jordan Delano Crandall was discovered by a citizen off Alpine Drive near Punkin Center Road around 9:37 a.m. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office performed an autopsy on Thursday.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe the general public is in danger due to the homicide,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is seeking persons of interest and witnesses. If anyone has any information related to the case, they’re asked to contact the Umatilla County Dispatch Center at 541‐966‐3651.

