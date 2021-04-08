Avelo Airlines adds routes from Pasco to California starting at $19

Photo Credit: KAPP-KVEW An exterior view of the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) located in Pasco, Washington.

PASCO, Wash. — Avelo Airlines announced it will add non-stop flights from the Tri-Cities Airport to Burbank, California starting April 29, with fares starting at $19.

The airlines, which debuted Thursday, announced that Hollywood Burbank Airport will be its base location.

There will be 11 non-stop routes across the Western United States.

Arcata/Eureka, CA

Bend/Redmond, OR

Bozeman, MT

Eugene, OR

Grand Junction, CO

Medford, OR

Pasco, WA

Phoenix/Mesa, AZ

Odgen, UT

Redding, CA

Santa Rosa, CA

The company says starting April 29, there will be three flights per week from Pasco to Burbank.

Flights are available at aveloair.com.

