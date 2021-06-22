Avelo Airlines celebrates 2021 graduates in the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Avelo Airlines announced Tuesday that it’s gifting 42 round trip tickets to 2021 graduates in the Tri-Cities region.

This is part of the Avelo’s “Grads-On-The-Go” sweepstakes and will be given to 21 graduates in 2021.

Anyone 18 or older who graduated high school, college, university or trade/technical school in 2021 is eligible to win. Graduates need to live within 150 miles of the Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) to qualify. To enter, click here.

Graduates can earn a second entry if they post a picture or video on Twitter or Instagram and tag Avelo Airlines and #AveloGradSweepstakes.

The entry deadline is July 20, and winners will be chosen at random by August 17.

