Avista ordered to refund Washington customers $8.4 million

Avista Corporation

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re an Avista customer, you could be coming into some money.

The Washington State Court of Appeals has ordered Avista to refund $8.4 million to its customers in the state as part of a reversal on the company’s 2015 general rate case.

The court reversed a portion of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s order in 2018, reevaluating the company’s rates and removing major investments from the calculation.

According to a release from the commission, electric customers will see $4,919,000 in refunds and natural gas customers will see $3,571,000 in refunds.

How much money individual customers will see and how it’s distributed still needs to be determined.

