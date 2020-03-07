Avista ordered to refund Washington customers $8.4 million
SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re an Avista customer, you could be coming into some money.
The Washington State Court of Appeals has ordered Avista to refund $8.4 million to its customers in the state as part of a reversal on the company’s 2015 general rate case.
The court reversed a portion of the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission’s order in 2018, reevaluating the company’s rates and removing major investments from the calculation.
According to a release from the commission, electric customers will see $4,919,000 in refunds and natural gas customers will see $3,571,000 in refunds.
How much money individual customers will see and how it’s distributed still needs to be determined.