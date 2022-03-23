BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant detected in Washington state

by Madeleine Hagen

SEATTLE, Wash. — The mask mandates have been lifted, and federal funding for COVID-19 vaccines and testing programs is running out.

That’s according to Health Resources and Services Administration who say they’re cutting off claims at midnight because they don’t have enough funds for COVID-19 testing.

However, experts at UW Medicine are still working to track a new subvariant, BA.2, which has been detected in Washington.

“It’s been sort of slowly creeping up over the last six weeks,” Dr. Alex Greninger said.

Dr. Greninger is the Assistant Director at UW Medicine’s Clinical Virology Laboratory.

He said around 25 percent of cases detected are the BA.2 subvariant, and there could be an uptick in cases as we get further into spring.

“I think — go travel now. There’s a great time here where there’s a short window, but it’s going to be interesting to see what the end of April, beginning of May, what that time period will look like,” he said.

Even though mandates are lifted in most places, and entities aren’t requiring COVID-19 vaccines anymore, Dr. Greninger said they’re still processing a lot of COVID-19 tests.

“We’re still doing 5,000 COVID tests a day. I mean, a normal volume of respiratory testing at this week in March would probably be, prior to the pandemic, somewhere around 25 samples to 50 samples a day,” he said.

As to how this subvariant compares to the omicron variant, he says data shows that people who got omicron are likely protected from the new subvariant.

Otherwise, Dr. Greninger said people who are vaccinated or got COVID-19 in the past are also likely to get less ill.

“There are a lot of people out there who got sick with omicron. There are a lot of people out there who didn’t get omicron. And, getting three vaccines will protect you, but that also declines as you get to more than three months, four moths out — you’re starting to see sub-50-percent levels of protection in terms of vaccine effectiveness. And so, we’re all sort of susceptible. The good news is that you book that prior immunity through vaccination or prior infection and you reduce the severity of illness.”

