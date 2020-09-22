Baby Yoda boosts morale as firefighters reach 65% containment on Cold Creek Fire

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Photo by Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.

NACHES, Wash. – A inflatable Baby Yoda is bringing smiles to firefighters as they make progress on the Cold Creek Fire near White Pass.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire is estimated at 564 acres and is approximately 65% contained.

Click here for the latest wildfire news.

“A lot of good work was accomplished throughout the day as crews began to mop up inward one to two hundred feet along many parts of the fire line in efforts to further secure those portions of containment lines,” Incident Commander Leonard Johnson wrote on InciWeb, “Crews and other resources are being released from the incident as appropriate as the fire activity is becoming more reduced. The reduction in the overall acreage of the fire is due to better mapping.”

237 firefighting personnel are still assigned to the Cold Creek Fire. According to InciWeb, firefighters expect to have full containment by October 15.

RELATED: More than 9,000 firefighters battle 27 large wildfires in Washington, Oregon

In the meantime, these firefighters are following in the footsteps of Oregon firefighters, who are passing around a Baby Yoda doll that was originally gifted from a 5-year-old.

Cold Creek firefighters shared the photo above on Facebook and wrote: “It is not THE baby Yoda, but we have a baby Yoda here at the Cold Creek fire. We could hope the real one comes to visit.”

There have been no injuries connected to the Cold Creek Fire, however firefighters are still protecting 50 homes.

The fire initially shut down Highway 12 in both directions, but it has since been reopened.

RELATED: WSDOT: White Pass back open in both directions