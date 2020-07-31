Back into the 100’s, high fire danger Friday -Kristin

Happy Friday!

After hitting 111 yesterday, we have one more day with an Excessive Heat Warning in place. Look for highs today to climb up to 106 degrees. Winds will pick up across the area today with gusts at times 15 to 25MPH. The winds combined with low humidity will increase our fire danger. We have a Red Flag Warning in place from noon until 9PM today. Any fires that develop will likely spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

We will finally see temperatures drop a bit this weekend. Afternoon highs both Saturday and Sunday will climb into the mid to upper 90’s. We will also see a few more clouds around the area Saturday with winds still a bit breezy. Back to plenty of sunshine on Sunday.

Next week, we will see a nice relief in temperatures for a few days. Look for upper 80’s and low 90’s Monday and Tuesday.