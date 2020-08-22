Back the Blue supporters met by Black Lives Matter supporters in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. — Supporters from Back the Blue and Black Lives Matter stood across from each other along Road 68 chanting and waving signs on Saturday.

The Back the Blue rally started at 11:00 a.m. and had approximately 100 supporters within the first half hour.

“We’re out here supporting our blue, our proud people that are working hard everyday,” said Zachary Bloom.

Supporters of the police waved signs and held flags as cars drove by, cheering when vehicles would honk.

Nearly an hour into the Back the Blue rally, supporters of Black Lives Matter marched up Road 68 and rallied directly across the street.

At noon, around 200 Back the Blue supporters exchanged chants with approximately 50 Black Lives Matter supporters.

There’s approximately 200 Back the Blue supporters on Road 68 in Pasco. They’ve just been met by Black Lives Matter supporters on the opposite side of the street. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/t8pDjACWFy — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) August 22, 2020

A spokesperson for the Black Lives Matter group told KAPP-KVEW that they were out to tell the truth, “blue lives murder.”

There are around 50 Black Lives Matter supporters on Road 68 in Pasco. Across the street from the Back the Blue supporters. @KAPPKVEW pic.twitter.com/6jAUf0lDZx — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) August 22, 2020

A woman leading chants for the Black Lives Matter group said that it isn’t about being anti-police, it’s about being anti-police murdering people.

“Today I’m supporting speaking out against police brutality,” said Vanessa Algarin-Benitez.

Algarin-Benitez added that she would like the community to really look into how the police are being policed.

“We understand that not everybody’s perfect, we get that, but there’s a lot of people out risking their lives every single day helping out,” said Bloom in regards to taking part in the rally for the police.

The supporters were scheduled to be rallying along Road 68 until 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

