BACK TO SCHOOL: Pasco school district offers 3 virtual learning options for students

There's still time to enroll in virtual learning options!

by Margo Cady

PASCO, Wash. — With less than three weeks until school starts in Pasco, parents and students still have time to enroll in virtual learning options.

The Pasco Digital Learning Academy typically offers one option for students, but this year, they have three: the Pasco Parent Partnership (P3), Internet Pasco Academy of Learning (iPAL), and Pasco Innovative Experiences and e-Learning Academy (PIXeL).

P3 is a new option for parents to homeschool their children in a virtual space. Parents can choose from suggested curriculum, or other pre-approved curriculums. Students will also be provided with a wide range of workshops so they can engage with their peers. Teachers are available to guide parents and students through any of the course work. Weekly and monthly check-ins with teachers are part of the program.

RELATED: Miss Tri-Cities Teen asking for donations to benefit Pasco students

iPAL is Pasco’s normal virtual schooling option. This program is geared towards students who thrive with independent study. Students work through course materials on their own schedule, but teachers are available during office hours for support. Students are required to check-in weekly with teachers and meet monthly learning goals.

PIXeL is a more traditional model of learning for students. Course work is teacher instructed 80% of the time and independently study the other 20% of the time. PIXeL is a K-8 program, but students wanting to continue high school in a digital space would transition into Virtual New Horizons High School.

New Horizons High School is a physical building, located on the Columbia Basin College campus. It’s in the building that previously hosted the CH2M Hill Technology Center. Students can attend class in person while still learning in a digital space.

RELATED: Kamiakin HS Boosters to host 25th annual golf tournament

“There’s a lot of great opportunities here,” says New Horizons High School’s Assistant Principal Becky Hitchman. “Students will learn digital literacy skills, which is really important as we’re looking to the future for college and career readiness.”

A large component of digital learning is emotional and social support. Pasco School District has weekly check-ins with students to talk about their mental health.

Additionally, Pasco is able to support students of all different accessibility needs. “We have support for our bilingual students, and our special needs students,” Hitman explains. “We will work with families on the needs of each of the students as they come through our program.”

Parents can register students for any of these programs at any time. “We will be taking kids all throughout the school year,” Hitchman says. “But the sooner we can get kids enrolled, the better we will be so that we can plan accordingly.”

To register in the Pasco Digital Learning Academy, click here.

RELATED: State Republicans call on Inslee to reconsider mask requirement

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.