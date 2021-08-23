BACK TO SCHOOL: Soul Patrol hosts school supply drive for Vista Elementary

Supplies can be dropped off at Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson until August 26th!

by Margo Cady

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Tri-Cities Soul Patrol Ministries Motorcycle Club is hosting a school supply drive for Vista Elementary. Over 350 individual items have been donated, but they still need your help in gathering more supplies.

“Whenever students can’t afford to bring in supplies, then that puts a strain on the teachers to try and figure out how they’re going to make it work for the classrooms,” says Chad Delarm, the National Treasurer and local President of Tri-Cities Soul Patrol Ministries.

Vista Elementary is one local school with a lot of low-income families, which is why Soul Patrol chose them to receive this year’s donations. Soul Patrol hopes that in the future, the event will be big enough to support multiple schools.

However, several types of supplies are missing. Primarily, supplies for the teachers have not been donated. Things like dry erase markers, hand sanitizer, and Kleenex are needed.

Other supplies missing are colored markers, which tend to be a higher cost item that kids and their families would be less likely to afford in lower-income households. Additionally, baby wipes are needed. These are alternatives to other types of disinfectant wipes, which younger children are not allowed to use at the school.

Donations can be dropped off at the Rattlesnake Mountain Harley Davidson dealership, located at 3305 West 19th Avenue in Kennewick. They are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday until the 26th, when Soul Patrol will load up the supplies on their motorcycles, and deliver them to Vista Elementary.

