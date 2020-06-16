Badger Mountain Trail steps finally completed

RICHLAND, Wash. — The steps at the bottom of Badger Mountain are finally finished. The project closed a section of one of the most popular trails in the Tri-Cities for more than a year.

A section of the trail closed back in April 2019 for the old steps on the trail to be replaced. It was originally expected to be closed for about a month.

In a Facebook post, Richland Parks and Recreation thanked the community for their patience during the lengthy closure.

