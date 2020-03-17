Baker Boyer Banks close all banks; Drive thru and ATM’s to remain open

WALLA WALLA,Wash. – Baker Boyer Banks will close all branch lobbies and meeting rooms to the general public Tuesday, March 17.

Baker Boyer’s drive thrus and ATMs will remain open.

Clients who require entrance into the branch to access their safe deposit boxes or sign paperwork, we will make arrangements for that to take place.

Client meetings will be shift to video conferencing.

This closure affects public spaces in all branch locations: Walla Walla, Milton-Freewater, Kennewick, and Yakima.

The Bank will reopen these public spaces as soon as possible, in compliance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and other federal and state officials.

The bank has had no reports of an employee or client with COVID-19 at any of our branch locations.

the banks want to consider using the following banking options:

· Drive-thrus: Our drive-thrus remain available Monday-Friday. See bakerboyer.com/about/locations for the hours for your branch.

· ATMs: The drive-thru ATMs are available 24-hours a day.

· By Phone: Call us directly at 509-525-2000 for assistance by a Personal Banker by Phone in our local Contact Center.

· Online Banking: Log in to your account from any device via online banking.

· Mobile App: The Baker Boyer app is a popular access option for mobile devices.

Advisors will also be available for videoconferencing which they can help clients set up, when needed.

