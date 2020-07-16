Ballots for Washington’s Aug. 4 primary election are on the way

Emily Oliver

Ballots for the upcoming primary election will be in the hands of Washington voters in a matter of days.

The voting period begins Friday and goes until 8 p.m. on election day, August 4. The Secretary of State is encouraging voters to mail their completed ballots in advance. All ballots mailed in will need to be postmarked on or before election day.

“People find voting by mail so convenient they may be tempted to put it off until the last minute. Unfortunately, ballots that are postmarked late won’t be counted,” said Assistant Secretary of State Mark Neary. “Your best bet is to mail your ballot early to make sure your vote counts and your voice is heard.”

To find a ballot drop box or access the online voter guide, CLICK HERE.

Anyone registering to vote online or by mail must do so at least eight days before election day. You can do so at www.VoteWA.gov

After that, you can register at your county’s elections office.

