‘Barefoot Bandit’ threatened to infect Pasco gas station employees with COVID-19

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A repeat shoplifter identifiable by his bald head and bare feet was arrested by local authorities after repeatedly stealing bottles of wine from a local Maverik gas station store and threatening to spit on employees to infect them with COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post from the Pasco Police, the ‘Barefoot Bandit’ stole more than a dozen bottles of ‘Barefoot’ brand wine from a Maverik gas station location from Saturday, Oct. 9 to Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. He had several confrontations with employees and told them to stay back because he was positive for COVID-19 and that he would spit on anyone who came close to him.

This string of incidents began when he entered the gas station around 4:50 a.m. on Oct. 9 and took two entire boxes—or eight bottles—of Barefoot wine from the convenience store. He was described as a white male, standing at about 6-feet-tall and weighing in around 200 lbs.

He never attempted to pay for the products and was seen walking toward the nearby Crossings at Chapel Hill apartment complex.

Pasco police officers responded to the scene later in the week after the gas station reported that he returned on Sunday around 8:40 a.m. to steal two more bottles. Roughly two and a half hours later, the man returned again and stole two more bottles of Barefoot wine.

Then at 2:08 p.m. on Monday, the suspect returned in all of his barefooted glory. This is when employees confronted him and he threatened to infect them with coronavirus before walking back toward the same apartment complex.

Gas station employees waited for a store manager to be available so they could access security footage and confer with the police, who checked in with the apartment complex. Their staff members were not familiar with this man or why he was walking to their complex.

A Pasco police officer followed up on Tuesday afternoon, and when he arrived, Maverik employees informed him that the suspect was there just minutes prior to his arrival. That led PPD Officer Corey Smith to set up at the convenience store and await the barefoot bandit’s next move.

He positioned himself in line of view to the convenience store, but out of view from the apartment complex. After patiently awaiting his arrival, the suspect finally appeared at the Maverik station once more.

Officer Smith attempted to make contact with the suspect, who fled on foot. The officer caught up to the suspect, brought him to the ground, and arrested him for his serial shoplifting offenses. The suspect has since been identified as Scott Alan Black, 55, of Pasco. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Robbery Second Degree—effectively putting an end to the reign of the ‘Barefoot Bandit.’

