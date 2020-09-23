Barge fire sends smoke billowing from Snake River in Burbank

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: Lena Wood

BURBANK, Wash. — Firefighters are working to put out a barge fire on the Snake River in Burbank on Wednesday.

Walla Walla County fire crews were called to the scene about 10:40 a.m. near Grain Terminal Road where the Snake River meets the Columbia River, according to the app PulsePoint, which shows the time and location of 911 calls where fire or medical services are needed.

Local resident Lena Wood captured photos of thick smoke billowing from what she said appears to be a scrap metal barge.

Walla Walla County Fire District 5 confirmed they have a crew at the scene.

KAPP-KVEW is working to learn more. This is a developing story.