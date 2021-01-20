Barley’s BrewHub in Kennewick to close at the end of January

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Barley’s BrewHub in Kennewick opened in 2014, but will close their doors at the end of January due to the pandemic.

“It’s just out of our control at this point,” said Tom Floyd, owner of Barley’s BrewHub.

Barley’s opened in 2014, and is known for constantly changing their 40 beer taps each time they are empty.

“We created Barley’s because there wasn’t anywhere in the Tri-Cities with a beer selection that rotates constantly,” said Floyd.

Barley’s food services became well known after being featured on Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

“Eventually it became a family friendly restaurant with a really good beer selection,” said Floyd

Barley’s is open for takeout services and outdoor dining.

Floyd told KAPP-KVEW their last day will be January 29.

