Baseball celebrates the legacy of Jackie Robinson

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

SEATTLE, Wash. — The Seattle Mariners along with the 29 other MLB teams celebrated Jackie Robinson day throughout the country.

Robinson, who broke the color barrier in Major League Baseball on April 15, 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, has been celebrated on the fifteenth of April since 2004.

Former Mariner great, Ken Griffey Jr., played a major role in getting the No. 42 worn throughout all of baseball. In 2009, Commissioner Bud Selig announced that everyone who wore a uniform would wear No. 42 on April 15.

The tradition has been the same ever since, but with the season postponed, teams found different ways to celebrate his legacy.

The Mariners held a roundtable discussion on Youtube. The event was hosted by broadcaster Dave Sims and featured Dee Gordon, Mallex Smith, Shed Long Jr., Harold Reynolds, and Bob Kendrick.

“A life is not important except in the impact it has on other lives.” –Jackie Robinson #Jackie42 pic.twitter.com/VU3rMGAfY4 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 15, 2020

Topics included the adversity that Robinson faced day-in and day-out, the way he played the game, and the way the game is different in 2020.

“Jackie Robinson’s breaking of the color barrier for black folks, was the equivalent to the first man landing on the moon. I mean it was complete euphoria,” Bob Kendrick, President of the Negro Leagues Museum said.

In his 10 years with the Dodgers, Robinson was a 6-time All-Star, an M.V.P, and a World Series Champion in 1955. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1962.

