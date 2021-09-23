Bat-killing fungus spreads to Yakima County

by Emily Goodell

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Researchers are working to prevent further spread of an invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in hibernating bats after detecting it in Yakima County.

Washington State Department of Wildlife scientists and U.S. Forest Service personnel confirmed the presence of the fungus earlier this year in guano samples taken from a bat colony near Rimrock Lake.

“We’ve only found evidence of the fungus; we haven’t found any bats with the disease yet,” said Abby Tobin, white-nose syndrome coordinator for WDFW.

White-nose syndrome is caused by the fungus Pseudogymnoascus destructans, which attacks the skin of bats during hibernation, causing them to wake up early and deplete their fat reserves. The disease can also damage their delicate wings, making them unable to fly to hunt for food

“They try to go out in the winter time to forage or to find water — a lot of times not successfully — so they become dehydrated and starve to death,” Tobin said.

Tobin said bats can become infected when visiting cool, high humidity areas where the fungus thrives, such as the underside of a bridge, or if they come into contact with another bat already carrying the fungus on its noses, wings or ears.

“Humans can also carry it on their shoes or clothing unknowingly and move it to another location,” Tobin said.

White-nose syndrome does not affect humans, livestock or other wildlife, but has devastated bats in the eastern United States. In less than 10 years, the disease has killed more than 90 percent of the northern long-eared, little brown and tri-colored bat populations.

Researchers believe the invasive fungus originated in Europe and Asia, but somehow made its way overseas. It was first detected in 2009 in bat colonies in New York, then made its way across eastern North America and slowly moved into the midwest.

“The bats out there, they likely evolved over time with this fungus and so you don’t see the mass mortality like we have in eastern North America,” Tobin said.

The first case of white-nose syndrome in the western U.S. was detected in Washington state in March 2016, in a little brown bat in King County. Researchers have confirmed more than 100 cases in at least four of the state’s 15 bat species.

“It was a surprise to find that here in Washington because if you look back in 2016, there was nothing west of Oklahoma at that point,” Tobin said.

Confirmed cases of white-nose syndrome have been found in King, Chelan, Kittitas and Pierce counties. Additionally, the invasive fungus that causes the disease has been found in Lewis, Mason, Snohomish and Yakima counties.

A map showing fungus and white-nose syndrome detections in Washington is available here.

Tobin said the extent of the disease and its spread is difficult to determine because while they have some data on maternal colonies — where bats are active in the summer — they have little information about hibernacula locations, which is where bats go to hibernate during the winter.

“We don’t have a good idea how large an issue it is because some of the bats could just be dying in the woods in the middle of nowhere and we’d never find them,” Tobin said.

Tobin said a declining bat population could have negative impacts on forest health, agriculture and human health. In general, less insect-eating bats across the landscape means more disease-carrying mosquitoes and crop-eating moths to deal with.

While there is no cure for the disease, researchers have been working on ways to help treat it and prevent it from spreading. Scientists at the U.S. Geological Survey, University of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have developed a vaccine that helps bats fight off the white-nose syndrome infection during hibernation.

“We worked with them this summer on a pilot project to give the vaccine orally to a few bat colonies, one of which was near Ellensburg,” Tobin said.

Researchers at Wildlife Conservation Society Canada and partners have also been successful in developing a probiotic treatment for the disease.

“It’s basically a mixture of probiotics that can be applied to bats’ wings or their roosting environment and it’s been found that that probiotic can inhibit or outcompete the growth of the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome,” Tobin said.

Tobin said the treatment has been used in the lab and in some maternity colonies in British Columbia, but has not yet made its way to the U.S. However, pending funding, she said the hope is to start using it in Washington state next summer.

In the meantime, Tobin said people can help by providing WDFW with information about bat sightings, which can help them to track bat populations across the state.

If you find sick, injured or dead bats, groups of bats, or bats acting strangely — such as flying outside during the day in winter or spring — you can report the sighting online here or by calling WDFW at 360-902-2515.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Nearly 900 Kennewick students & staff missed school for COVID-19 last week

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.