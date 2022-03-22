Battle of the Bars is back at the Pendleton Round-up

PENDLETON, Ore. – After a two-year interlude due to the pandemic, the Battle of the Bars fundraiser is back on April 1, 2022, hosted by the Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall of Fame.

Organizers said this event will be bigger and better than ever as local bars and restaurants compete to create the most delicious cocktail made with Pendleton Whisky.

The Pendleton Round-Up & Happy Canyon Hall organizers said the Battle of the Bars is one of the largest fundraisers of the year. According to a recent press release, the event is produced through membership fees, donations, grants, fundraisers and volunteers.

“We’ve really missed having this event the past two years. It’s going to be a lot of fun having everyone back at Battle of the Bars, supporting the Hall of Fame while they enjoy time back together. We appreciate Pendleton Whisky’s support in bringing this event back better than ever.” -Hall of Fame President Carl Culham.

Battle of the Bars: Timeline of Events

4:45 p.m. At Let ‘er Buck Room in the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds, the cornhole tournament begins. Doubles teams can join the game for just $50 per team by signing up at 4 p.m.

6 p.m. The Battle of the Bars competition begins inside the Let ‘er Buck Room presented by Pendleton Whisky. Entry into the event is free (must be 21+ to attend). You can purchase tastes and votes for each cocktail, along with beer, wine and other traditional cocktails. Mario’s Basque Grill is offering food onsite.

8 p.m. is when voting ends and the music begins, along with raffles, drinks, and then the announcement of the winning cocktail.

“Cornhole has really exploded around the country over the past few years, so we hope people will come play in the tournament and then stick around for Battle of the Bars,” said Battle of the Bars Director Ken Lebsock.

The press release stated that the cornhole tournament sponsors are Kelly Lumber Supply, McCormack Construction, Pendleton Mixer & Cigar, and Kirby Nagelhout Construction Co.

Who will receive the award and bragging rights? You can find out more about the event on www.rounduphalloffame.org.

