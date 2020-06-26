BCSO: Man fires gun into woman’s vehicle, SWAT team makes arrest after standoff

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. – The Tri-City Regional SWAT team was called out to West Richland Thursday night to arrest a man who fired a gun into a woman’s vehicle.

No one was in the vehicle at the time and there’s no reports of any injuries.

According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, 30-year-old Sidney Porter was later found at a home in West Richland but refused to come out.

Because Porter was known to have a gun, the SWAT team was called in and Sidney was taken into custody soon after.

Deputies say the investigation is ongoing.

