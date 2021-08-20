Bear spotted in Walla Walla tree, officials say testing out the grapes

by Neil Fischer

Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a bear in a yard on Thursday and found the bear climbing in a tree.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office responded Thursday night near Kendall Road and Cottonwood Road.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that the bear was trying the famous Walla Walla grapes.

“It appears Ms. Bear couldn’t resist snacking on some tasty Walla Walla grapes and maybe a little cat food,” the post said on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Officials say leaving pet food outside can attract wild animals, and sometimes really big ones.

The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office says the bear eventually climbed down the tree and went towards the Blue Mountains.

