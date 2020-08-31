Becoming mostly sunny, pleasant Monday -Kristin

Happy Monday!

We are starting off the morning with clouds working in from the north and a slight chance of a stray shower around the Blues. The clouds will gradually clear out today with sunshine returning by lunchtime into the afternoon. Winds will be a bit breezy for some with gusts 15 to 25 MPH, especially for the foothills of the Blues and Kitittas Valley today. Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the upper 70’s and low 80’s.

The heat returns for the rest of the week. Look for highs back into the low 90’s Tuesday and mid to upper 90’s Wednesday. We could be close to 100 degrees by Friday! Looking ahead to the weekend with more sunshine and highs in the low to mid 90’s.