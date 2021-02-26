BEFORE & AFTER: Snow covers Paradise visitor center at Mount Rainier

Matt Van Slyke
Posted:
Updated:
by Matt Van Slyke

MOUNT RAINIER — Now you see it, now you don’t … because there’s a lot of snow in the way.

PHOTO SLIDER: The National Weather Service in Seattle on Friday posted a comparison of a typical mid-summer scene versus the current one at the visitor center at Paradise at Mount Rainier.

We’re using this and a few other updates from NWS, WSDOT and NW Avalanche Center to give you a better idea of what the mountains look like toward the end of a series of winter storms.

WSDOT reported Snoqualmie Pass got over a foot of snow overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing the season total to 396 inches. There is potential for another foot of snow by Friday night.

Heavy snow is expected on Stevens Pass on Friday, too. It was reopened Friday morning after avalanche-control work. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

WSDOT was reporting a lot of traffic at the Stevens Pass summit as people went to play in the snow. Reminder: do not park or walk on the road.

“We got 19″ of snow last night, and as you can see by the picture, it is serious winter weather out there. If you have to travel over the pass right now be prepared to take it slow.”

On SR 20/North Cascades Highway, WSDOT crews photographed the aftermath of an avalanche across the highway, which is closed at milepost 120 until further notice.

AVALANCHE: Washington’s Dept. of Transportation dropped explosives from a helicopter Wednesday to trigger an avalanche near I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass:

WSDOT officials say crews need to clear these avalanche-prone parts of the mountain every five years or so.

In Oregon, OR 204 (Tollgate Hwy) is closed both directions between OR Hwy 11 and Elgin (mileposts 0 to 37.5) due to extreme winter conditions, slick roads, continuous snow, narrow travel lanes with limited shoulders, and high snow berms adjacent to the road, ODOT reports. Use alternate routes. This closure is expected to last all day and into the night. More Info Here

