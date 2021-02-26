BEFORE & AFTER: Snow covers Paradise visitor center at Mount Rainier

MOUNT RAINIER — Now you see it, now you don’t … because there’s a lot of snow in the way.

PHOTO SLIDER: The National Weather Service in Seattle on Friday posted a comparison of a typical mid-summer scene versus the current one at the visitor center at Paradise at Mount Rainier.

We’re using this and a few other updates from NWS, WSDOT and NW Avalanche Center to give you a better idea of what the mountains look like toward the end of a series of winter storms.

WSDOT reported Snoqualmie Pass got over a foot of snow overnight Thursday into Friday, bringing the season total to 396 inches. There is potential for another foot of snow by Friday night.

Heavy snow is expected on Stevens Pass on Friday, too. It was reopened Friday morning after avalanche-control work. Chains are required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD.

WSDOT was reporting a lot of traffic at the Stevens Pass summit as people went to play in the snow. Reminder: do not park or walk on the road.

Really hoping all of these folks went prepared, heavy snow expected in the passes today: https://t.co/SsMcXSlSU3 https://t.co/NhvVkcQUe9 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) February 26, 2021

“We got 19″ of snow last night, and as you can see by the picture, it is serious winter weather out there. If you have to travel over the pass right now be prepared to take it slow.”

US 2 Stevens Pass is reopened with chains required on all vehicle except AWD/4WD. We got 19″ of snow last night, and as you can see by the picture, it is serious winter weather out there. If you have to travel over the pass right now be prepared to take it slow. https://t.co/0OzFprfDU3 pic.twitter.com/DqPLyr0Acv — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 26, 2021

On SR 20/North Cascades Highway, WSDOT crews photographed the aftermath of an avalanche across the highway, which is closed at milepost 120 until further notice.

And here’s a look at the latest snowslide to fall across SR 20/North Cascades Highway. This will take some time to clear, so highway is closed at milepost 120 until further notice. Newhalem bound traffic can still get in/out. https://t.co/Ehbk2QXSPz pic.twitter.com/marUwki81s — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) February 26, 2021

