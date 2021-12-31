Belligerent Pasco man threatened neighbors with pellet gun while walking a dog

by Dylan Carter

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — A man was arrested in his neighborhood on Tuesday evening after aggressively yelling and threatening his neighbors while armed with a pellet gun and walking a dog, according to Pasco Police.

Authorities responded to the 4100-block of Meadowsweet St around5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, after they received multiple reports from people residing on the block.

Some callers said that the suspect was banging on neighbors’ doors—possible while intoxicated—holding a rifle and demanding that a specific neighbor come out. Others indicated that the suspect was attempting to light a fire at their backdoor while brandishing the gun.

READ: Burbank man passed out in stolen pickup truck, knocked an officer over to elude arrest

One of the neighbors reportedly threatened to shoot anyone who came to his house during this altercation.

Pasco police officers arrived and surrounded the house where the suspect was reported. However, they quickly realized that the man who has since been identified as Jeremy A. Collins of Chewelah, WA, was a block away walking a dog with his rifle in one hand.

Collins allegedly pointed his gun at the Pasco Police patrol car when responding officers recognized that it was simply a pellet gun. They switched to less-than-lethal tactics including a stun gun and K9 units.

RELATED: 13-year-old Kennewick girl safe, New Mexico man facing multiple charges including kidnapping

Authorities say that Collins ignored commands, eventually leading them to use a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to subdue him and bring him into custody. The dog was brought back to the residence safely, and no else one was hurt as a result of this incident.

Officers recovered throwing knives on his person, and Collins was booked into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for two counts of assault to the second degree.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

READ: College Place culprit eluded police, kidnapped woman, stole personal belongings and carried Fentanyl pills

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.