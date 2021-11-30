Bellingham resident arrested in Ellensburg in connection to multiple thefts

by Neil Fischer

ELLENSBURG, Wash. — The Ellensburg Police Department arrested a 28-year-old Bellingham resident Monday morning for stealing items from a car parked in the Fred Meyer parking lot.

Police were called around 11:10 a.m. on Monday to the Fred Meyer on S Water St. after a victim reported that her car had been broken into.

The victim told police that several items were missing from her car, according to the Ellensburg Police Department.

Police say the suspect was in a parked car near the victim’s vehicle. Ellensburg police say the 28-year-old suspect admitted to stealing items, and returned a stolen item to police.

The Ellensburg Police Department says a handgun fell on the ground as the suspect was exiting the vehicle. Police say the suspect then struggled with law enforcement as they attempted to place him in handcuffs. Police say the officers at the scene went to the ground with the suspect in an effort to put him in custody.

The suspect told police that he’d injured his hand during the struggle with the officers and was having trouble breathing.

Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue were called to treat the suspect and transport him to Kittitas Valley Hospital.

The 28-year-old suspect from Bellingham was booked into the Kittitas County Jail on numerous charges, including a felony warrant.

Police say the handgun that the suspect had was reported stolen Monday morning from a vehicle in Ellensburg.

