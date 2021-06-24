Benton-Franklin Fair offers discounted carnival ride wristbands for today only

Ellie Nakamoto-White by Ellie Nakamoto-White

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Here’s your chance to get a discounted price for carnival rides at the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo in August.

Anyone can purchase a wristband for unlimited rides on one day only at Ranch and Home in Kennewick until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Lori Lancaster, the executive director for the fair, said she and her team breathed “sighs of relief” when they found out the fair was back on about three weeks ago.

“It’s the best week of summer,” Lancaster said. “We were already planning to have the fair, we just didn’t know what it would look like. We think that the community is ready to come back together.”

RELATED: Benton-Franklin Fair seeks local performers; opens 2021 ticket sales

Lancaster said the past year was tough both mentally and financially.

“When you work all year for an event that happens in five days, there’s a big sense of accomplishment when it’s over and that was really lacking for us last year because we didn’t have that thing to work toward and then that thing to be happy about,” Lancaster said. “We’re a nonprofit but we only have one week a year so we’re kind of out of pocket almost two years worth of fair time.”

Lancaster said now that they have the green light they are “full speed ahead” and trying to make this year’s fair “bigger and better than ever.”

“We always talk about the fair feeling like this really comfortable big hug that you get at the end of August before school starts,” Lancaster said. “People come from 26 different states, from over 150 cities in Washington, and from over 40 in Oregon. It’s a big destination event as well as something for the residents of our community.”

Besides the typical rides and sweet treats, Lancaster said to look out for things like a Lego display and exhibition, and animals showcased from local kids.

RELATED: Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Richland for 25th year

Lancaster added that every ticket sold is a chance for the community to come back together.

“We want people to enter the fair so if you want to make a quilt, you want to bake cookies, we have so many opportunities for people to showcase all these talents that maybe they developed during COVID-19 while they were stuck at home.” Lancaster said. “If you were one of the people who baked sourdough, we have a category for that.”

Currently there are no COVID-19 restrictions set in place for the fair but Lancaster said they plan on following all state guidelines.

You can also purchase general fair admission and other tickets at Ranch and Home or online here. The fair will run from August 24 to August 28, 2021.

RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

RELATED: Washington State Fair returns in September after 2020 cancellation

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.