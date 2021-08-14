Ben Franklin Transit board unanimously votes against proposed tax revenue reduction

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During their August meeting, the Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) board members unanimously voted against a proposal to reduce the agency’s sales tax revenue by one-tenth of a percent. If approved, this measure would’ve been put on a ballot for community members to vote on.

According to a press release issued by BFT, bi-county voters have approved two ballot measures pertaining to sales tax shifts supporting the organization in the past. Ben Franklin Transit’s General Manager, Gloria Boyce, stands behind the verdict of the board.

“We are confident that the Board has thoroughly considered the possible impacts on the transit agency and the public we serve, and made the best possible decision for our community,” Boyce said. “Our Board is made up of elected officials from each city and county we serve and they are committed to the best interests of the community they represent.”

Ben-Franklin Transit committed lots of time, energy, and resources toward building information leading up to this decision. Other public agencies such as schools and cities use debt and bonds to pay for projects like construction, the purchase of new buses/vans, and other costly projects.

BFT does not use debt financing, so it relies on budgeting to pay for projects over several years.

