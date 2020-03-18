Ben Franklin Transit discontinues fare collection, begins rear-door boarding

BENTON/FRANKLIN COUNTIES, Wash. – Ben Franklin Transit is making changes amid the coronavirus outbreak, such as discontinuing fare collection and asking riders to enter from the back door of the bus.

The changes are put in effect as of Wednesday, and Ben Franklin Transit provided these specific details about the precautionary changes:

Discontinue fare collection for bus, Dial-A-Ride, and General Demand services until April 11, 2020.This date will be reviewed as it gets closer to determine whether an extension is prudent. Customers with March passes will be able to use them through the end of April, and April passes will not be available for purchase until the date for return to normal fare collection is confirmed. Close the front doors of the bus.Riders will enter and exit the buses using the rear entrance only to maintain proper social distancing for drivers. Once onboard, riders are asked to maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and the driver and stagger seating to maintain that same distance from other passengers. PLEASE NOTE: Customers who require ramp assistance to board will be notified by the driver that another vehicle will be immediately dispatched to their location for pickup.

Even though there will be no charge for services during this time, Ben Franklin Transit urges the public to consider limiting non-essential trips.

“If you are not feeling well, do not take public transportation,” they said in a press release.

BFT will also continue with daily disinfection of all vehicles and facilities.

