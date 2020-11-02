Ben Franklin Transit offering free rides for voters casting their ballot
TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Voters in the Tri-Cities area can get a free ride to cast their ballot.
The Ben Franklin Transit is offering the no-cost trips to help voters drop off their ballots or get to a polling location ahead of Tuesday’s election.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for you to cast your vote and count your voice,” said staff with the Ben Franklin Transit.
Here are the bus routes voters can take for free in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Benton City and Prosser:
KENNEWICK
- Kennewick Annex:
o Route 47
- Kennewick City Hall:
o Routes 41 / 47 / 48 / 150 / 160
PASCO
- Hapo Center:
o Route 225
- Franklin County Courthouse/Auditors Office (inside drop-off available):
o Routes 150 / 160 / 61E
- Fire Protection Dist. #2108:
o Route 69E and ride BFT CONNECT to that location
- Elections Center:
o Routes 61E / 150 / 160
RICHLAND
- Benton County Voting Center (inside drop-off available):
o Route 126
- Badger Mountain Community Park:
o Route 123
- Jefferson Park (off of Symons & GWay):
o Route 126
- WSU Tri-Cities:
o Route 126
WEST RICHLAND
- West Richland Library:
o Route 120
- West Richland Shops:
o Route 110 and ride BFT CONNECT to that location
BENTON CITY / PROSSER
*Appointment required for ballot drop-offs
- Benton City Hall
o Route 170
- Prosser / Benton County Auditor Office
o Route 170
Due to COVID-19, safety measures are in place for Ben Franklin Transit riders, including mandatory face coverings.