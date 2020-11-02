Ben Franklin Transit offering free rides for voters casting their ballot

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

TRI-CITIES, Wash. – Voters in the Tri-Cities area can get a free ride to cast their ballot.

The Ben Franklin Transit is offering the no-cost trips to help voters drop off their ballots or get to a polling location ahead of Tuesday’s election.

RELATED: Voter turnout skyrocketing in Benton, Franklin counties compared to same time in 2016

“We want to make it as easy as possible for you to cast your vote and count your voice,” said staff with the Ben Franklin Transit.

RELATED: Krispy Kreme is offering free doughnuts and ‘I Voted’ stickers on Election Day

Here are the bus routes voters can take for free in Kennewick, Pasco, Richland, West Richland, Benton City and Prosser:

KENNEWICK

Kennewick Annex:

o Route 47

Kennewick City Hall:

o Routes 41 / 47 / 48 / 150 / 160

PASCO

Hapo Center:

o Route 225

Franklin County Courthouse/Auditors Office (inside drop-off available):

o Routes 150 / 160 / 61E

Fire Protection Dist. #2108:

o Route 69E and ride BFT CONNECT to that location

Elections Center:

o Routes 61E / 150 / 160

RICHLAND

Benton County Voting Center (inside drop-off available):

o Route 126

Badger Mountain Community Park:

o Route 123

Jefferson Park (off of Symons & GWay):

o Route 126

WSU Tri-Cities:

o Route 126

WEST RICHLAND

West Richland Library:

o Route 120

West Richland Shops:

o Route 110 and ride BFT CONNECT to that location

BENTON CITY / PROSSER

*Appointment required for ballot drop-offs

Benton City Hall

o Route 170

Prosser / Benton County Auditor Office

o Route 170

Due to COVID-19, safety measures are in place for Ben Franklin Transit riders, including mandatory face coverings.

You can find more election news here.