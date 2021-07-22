Ben-Franklin Transit offers free bus service to ballot drop-off on Election Day

by Margo Cady

TRI-CITES, Wash. — Benton Franklin Transit is offering free bus services to the Benton County Voting Center. Election day is Tuesday, August 3rd.

Voters wanting to use the transit to drop off ballots can use Route 1 to arrive and be picked up for voter services, according to a statement from the Benton County Auditor.

If you need to register to vote, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day. Registration on Election Day must be completed in person at the Benton County Voting Center, located at 2610 North Columbia Center Boulevard in Richland.

Those with lost or damaged ballots can access their ballot online here, by going to the Benton County Voting Center in person, or by calling (509) 736-3085. Regular business hours are 8:30am to 4:30pm, Monday through Friday.

