Ben Franklin Transit partners with Second Harvest to provide food for transit riders

PASCO, Wash. — A food distribution was held Tuesday in Pasco to facilitate those in the community without a car.

Ben Franklin Transit and Second Harvest, with the help of National Guard members, held the event at the 22nd Avenue Transit Center. Because BFT has currently waved all bus fares, community members were able to ride the bus for free and pick up a free box of food.

“We’re just really proud and excited that we can be of an additional service to the community right now,” said Ali Madison, director of marketing and communications at BFT. “It’s really beautiful to see everybody chipping in in a lot of ways, and we’re just happy to be a part of it.”

The event was held in conjunction with a Second Harvest mobile market at CBC on Tuesday for those with access to a vehicle.

BFT plans to have more events for transit riders in the future. To keep up with scheduled events, follow BFT on Facebook and Twitter.

