Ben Franklin Transit revives three bus routes closed due to pandemic

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

RICHLAND, Wash. — The public transit authority for the region, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT), is set to resume regular services on three bus routes in the region. To accommodate this move, the Ben Franklin Transit is also discontinuing service on a temporary route that ran through Pasco.

According to a release by the Ben Franklin Transit, Bus Routes 64, 65 and 268 will return to normal operations on Monday, March 8, 2021. More specific details on each route were provided by BFT officials:

– Route 64. This Route will resume regular service Monday through Saturday providing westbound and eastbound service in Pasco on Sylvester Street, 4th Avenue, Clark Street, Lewis Street, and A Street.

– Route 65. This Route will resume regular service Monday through Saturday providing westbound and eastbound service in Pasco on Sylvester Street, Lewis Street, A Street, and to Tierra Vida.

– Route 268. This Route will resume full service Monday through Friday with normal service frequency throughout Pasco and into Richland; Route 268 does not operate on Saturday.

The public transit officials claim that these changes are their final step toward fully restoring service. At the height of the pandemic, decision-makers at the BFT had to condense routes. Bus drivers were put at high risk early in the pandemic due to their role visiting different communities and interacting with dozens of customers per day.

With Washington state growing more healthy and resilient, state officials are re-opening businesses and indoor facilities throughout the Tri-Cities region. Now, the bus routes are returning to a more regular schedule.

All passengers are asked to wear a mask while riding on the bus and maintain a safe distance from others.

