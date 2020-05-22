Ben Franklin Transit, Second Harvest to hold more food distributions for transit riders next week

Carissa Lehmkuhl by Carissa Lehmkuhl

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit is once again partnering with Second Harvest to hold food distributions for transit riders at four locations on Wednesday, May 27.

The events will be held at the Tree Rivers Transit Center in Kennewick, 22nd Ave. Transit Center in Pasco, Knight Street Transit Center in Richland and Stacy Avenue Transit Center in Prosser.

All distribution events will start at 11 a.m., except for the Prosser location which will start distributing food at 11:15 a.m. The food will be packaged in a box with handles so it can be taken onto the bus.

Those with a car can visit the Second Harvest Mobile Market at the Toyota Center happening at the same time on Wednesday. It will be in the parking lot at 7000 Grandridge Blvd.

Click here for a list of BFT bus route schedules.

