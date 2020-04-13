Ben Franklin Transit suspends routes, adds temporary ones during COVID-19

Rio Barber by Rio Barber

PASCO, Wash. — As transportation needs have decreased due to the Governor’s Stay Home, Stay Healthy order, Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) is making changes to maximize connectivity for essential needs.

As of April 13, BFT will be suspending five regular bus routes in Pasco and will replace them with two new temporary routes.

The suspended routes include: Route 64, 65, 66, 67 and 268. There will also be no bus service available in West Pasco south of I-182 and west of Road 68.

Instead, they will be implementing two new routes in Pasco:

Route 61E which will replace 64 and 65, providing a one-way service from 22nd Avenue Transit Center and continue to Tierra Vida and back to the Transit Center via Route 25. This will run every 25 minutes on Monday through Saturday

Route 69E will replace routes 66 and 67, providing westbound service on Sylvester Street and eastbound service on Court Street. This will run every 60 minutes on weekdays



To protect passengers and drivers, they have daily disinfection procedures and social distancing measures in place, including no fare collection and rear-door bus entry only.

BFT wants to remind people to only use public transportation for essential trips, for food, medical, and please do not use the bus if you are sick.

You can find the full list of route changes by visiting BFT.org/COVID-19.

