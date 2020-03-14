Ben Franklin Transit takes extra measures to keep riders, staff safe from COVID-19

New cleaning procedures and facility closures in place to combat the virus

Ben Franklin Transit is taking preventative actions amid the coronavirus outbreak in Washington state.

The customer service office Three Rivers Transit Center, located at 7109 W. Okanogan Place in Kennewick, is closed until further notice. In a press release, BFT said there will be an outside service window near the building’s main entrance open during regular lobby hours where customers can purchase tickets and passes. Tickets and passes may also be ordered online and mailed to customers or purchased at several outlet locations throughout the region. A full list of locations is available here.

BFT is also postponing public meetings and gathering at their facilities, allowing non-essential employees to work from home and closing the reception desk at the BFT Administration building to the public. The office is located at .1000 Columbia Park Trail in Richland. The will remain open to visitors with appointments, as well as for customers to pick up Dial-A-Ride applications or drop off Vanpool payments. No other customer services will be available at this time.

In the statement, BFT states “These steps do not impact bus, Dial-A-Ride, Vanpool, bus stop maintenance, and customer services. We will continue to provide regular service levels to our community at this time and will notify customers if there are any changes in service.”

Updated bus schedules can be found on the Transit app or BFT.org.

Included in the statement is an outline for daily disinfection procedures on all vehicles and in all facilities. They will use products listed by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as effective against COVID-19. BFT will evaluate vehicles if there are reports or concerns expressed about cleanliness and remove any vehicle in question from service for thorough cleaning and disinfecting.

BFT states, “Our top priorities are to continue service and to keep our employees and customers healthy and safe. We appreciate the public working with us to make this possible. We ask our riders to consider limiting non-essential trips and, most importantly, to stay home when sick.”

