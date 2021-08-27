Ben Franklin Transit’s new Sunday service route

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash.– Starting Sunday, August 29th, the Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) will begin a Sunday service route, according to a press release.

“Our community is growing rapidly, and we’re excited to evolve our public transit system to better align with rider demand. We want to offer the kind of transit service and frequency found in larger markets,” said BFT General Manager Gloria Boyce.

This is the first time in history the agency is offering this route from 8:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sundays every 30 minutes through complementary services, Dial A Ride and BFT CONNECT.

The service is available at six existing bus routes, according to BFT:

METRO 1 (new service began in June)

METRO 3 (new service began in June)

Route 42

Route 64

Route 123 (modified)

Route 225

According to the Ben Franklin Transit’s press release, “Riders who do not live near a Sunday route can use BFT’s new ride share service, BFT CONNECT, to deliver them to the closest Sunday route.”

REALTED: ‘We’re in this together’: Pasco teacher shares hopes for the school year

To learn more, visit: bft.org/NewPlaces or download the Transit App.

BFT said their current safety protocols include providing services fare-free and that face masks are required in BFT vehicles and on their property. BFT citing in their press release, these safety rules are federally mandated.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.