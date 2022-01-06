Ben Franklin Transit’s snow detours

by Amanda Mason

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Ben Franklin Transit (BFT) posted their snow detours for Thursday on their website. Due to the snow and winter conditions, BFT said they will offer partial services on some routes.

Route changes as of January 6th at 8:45 a.m.:

Starting at 9 a.m., METRO Routes 1 & 3 will provide service but will operate every 30 minutes.

Starting at 10 a.m., Route 225 will offer regular service, except for stops along Bradley Blvd. and CBC and Snow Detours A & B .

Ben Franklin said all other bus routes and services will not be available today. “We’ll continue to reevaluate the road conditions and keep you posted on any additional updates or changes to service,” according to their website.

For more information on route changes visit Ben Franklin Transit’s website or call BFT Customer Service at 509-735-5100.

