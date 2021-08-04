Benton and Franklin Counties: An early look at 2021 Primary results
KENNEWICK, Wash. — August 3 was Primary Day in Washington state and an estimated 46,000 ballots were cast across Benton and Franklin Counties by dedicated citizens looking to make their voices heard.
The following information was gathered by government officials. The count is ongoing in Benton and Franklin Counties with an estimated 8,000 ballots left in Benton County and 1,700 remaining in Franklin County. Please be advised that the following rates are accurate as of 8:03 p.m. on August 3, 2021.
PASCO: Pasco School District No. 1 Director, At Large, Position 5
Amy Freeman Phillips: 37.51%, 2,388 votes
Michelle Andres: 31.63%, 2,014 votes
John Kennedy: 30.42%, 1,937 votes
*28 write-ins for 0.44%
City of Pasco District 3 Councilmember, District 3, Position 3
Nikki Torres: 40.41%, 721 votes
Leo A. Perales: 34.19%, 610 votes
Irving L. Brown Sr.: 19.79%, 353 votes
Steven X Martinez: 5.16%, 92 votes
KENNEWICK: Kennewick Ward District #1 Council Position 1 Ward 1
Gretl Crawford: 45.99%, 1,981 votes
Don Britain: 45.65%, 1,966 votes
Jacob Finkbeiner: 8.08%, 348 votes
*12 write-ins for 0.28%
Kennewick Ward District #3 Council Position 3 Ward 3
John H. Trumbo: 48.25%, 1,004 votes
Jason Lohr: 29.65%, 617 votes
Brandon Andersen: 21.72%, 452 votes
*8 write-ins for 0.38%
City Of Kennewick Council Position 4 At Large
Bill McKay: 46.79%, 4,404 votes
Ken Short: 26.1%, 2,457 votes
Uby Creek: 18.19%, 1,712 votes
Bryan Meehan-Verhei: 8.69%, 818 votes
*21 write-ins for 0.22%
Kennewick School District 17 Director No. 1
Micah Valentine: 40.32%, 4,714 votes
Scott E. Rodgers: 32.34%, 3,781 votes
Gary Bullert: 18.86%, 2,205 votes
David Nielsen: 7.88%, 921 votes
*70 write-ins for 0.6%
Kennewick School District 17 Director No. 2
Gabe Galbraith: 45.6%, 5,378 votes
Erin Steinert: 43.48%, 5,128 votes
James Langford: 10:56%, 1,245 votes
*44 write-ins for 0.37%
RICHLAND: City of Richland Council Pos. 1
Chaune’ Fitzgerald: 43.31%, 4,195 votes
Jhoanna R. Jones: 32.3%, 3,128 votes
Bob Thompson: 23.91%, 2,316 votes
*46 write-ins for 0.47%
City of Richland Council Pos. 2
Theresa Richardson: 50.81%, 4,914
Marianne Boring: 38.78%, 3,751 votes
Mike Luzza: 6.13%, 593 votes
Elijah Stanfield: 3.89%, 376 votes
*38 write-ins for 0.39%
Richland School District 400 Director No. 1
Audra Byrd: 43.26%, 5,508 votes
Danica Garcia: 30.01%, 3,821 votes
Heather Cleary: 26.09%, 3,322 votes
*80 write-ins for 0.63%
BENTON CITY: Whether to adopt the council/manager form of government within the City of Benton City
Yes: 46.8% – 234 votes
No: 53.2% – 266 votes
City of Benton City Council Pos. 3
Alex Weber: 44.11%, 217 votes
David Sandretto: 40.24%, 198 votes
Lori (Mama) Cornish: 14.43%, 71 votes
*6 write-ins for 1.22%
Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 4 (Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County)
Adrianna Miller: 42.92%, 579 votes
Jason Rainer: 40.1%, 541 votes
Mark J Gunderson: 15.49%, 209 votes
RECENT NEWS HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP-KVEW NEWS STAFF:
- ‘I’d be homeless’: Eviction moratorium extends, relieving residents
- Tri-Cities suffer another COVID-19 outbreak with nearly 500 cases added
- Pasco speeder ejected from car in mid-air before crashing into parked train
- Want updates on fires in your community? Sign up for our Wildfire Newsletter!
RELATED: 75% of voters vote to remove Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher, early results show
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.