Benton and Franklin Counties: An early look at 2021 Primary results

by Dylan Carter

KENNEWICK, Wash. — August 3 was Primary Day in Washington state and an estimated 46,000 ballots were cast across Benton and Franklin Counties by dedicated citizens looking to make their voices heard.

The following information was gathered by government officials. The count is ongoing in Benton and Franklin Counties with an estimated 8,000 ballots left in Benton County and 1,700 remaining in Franklin County. Please be advised that the following rates are accurate as of 8:03 p.m. on August 3, 2021.

PASCO: Pasco School District No. 1 Director, At Large, Position 5

Amy Freeman Phillips: 37.51%, 2,388 votes

Michelle Andres: 31.63%, 2,014 votes

John Kennedy: 30.42%, 1,937 votes

*28 write-ins for 0.44%

City of Pasco District 3 Councilmember, District 3, Position 3

Nikki Torres: 40.41%, 721 votes

Leo A. Perales: 34.19%, 610 votes

Irving L. Brown Sr.: 19.79%, 353 votes

Steven X Martinez: 5.16%, 92 votes

KENNEWICK: Kennewick Ward District #1 Council Position 1 Ward 1

Gretl Crawford: 45.99%, 1,981 votes

Don Britain: 45.65%, 1,966 votes

Jacob Finkbeiner: 8.08%, 348 votes

*12 write-ins for 0.28%

Kennewick Ward District #3 Council Position 3 Ward 3

John H. Trumbo: 48.25%, 1,004 votes

Jason Lohr: 29.65%, 617 votes

Brandon Andersen: 21.72%, 452 votes

*8 write-ins for 0.38%

City Of Kennewick Council Position 4 At Large



Bill McKay: 46.79%, 4,404 votes

Ken Short: 26.1%, 2,457 votes

Uby Creek: 18.19%, 1,712 votes

Bryan Meehan-Verhei: 8.69%, 818 votes

*21 write-ins for 0.22%

Kennewick School District 17 Director No. 1

Micah Valentine: 40.32%, 4,714 votes

Scott E. Rodgers: 32.34%, 3,781 votes

Gary Bullert: 18.86%, 2,205 votes

David Nielsen: 7.88%, 921 votes

*70 write-ins for 0.6%

Kennewick School District 17 Director No. 2

Gabe Galbraith: 45.6%, 5,378 votes

Erin Steinert: 43.48%, 5,128 votes

James Langford: 10:56%, 1,245 votes

*44 write-ins for 0.37%

RICHLAND: City of Richland Council Pos. 1

Chaune’ Fitzgerald: 43.31%, 4,195 votes

Jhoanna R. Jones: 32.3%, 3,128 votes

Bob Thompson: 23.91%, 2,316 votes

*46 write-ins for 0.47%

City of Richland Council Pos. 2

Theresa Richardson: 50.81%, 4,914

Marianne Boring: 38.78%, 3,751 votes

Mike Luzza: 6.13%, 593 votes

Elijah Stanfield: 3.89%, 376 votes

*38 write-ins for 0.39%

Richland School District 400 Director No. 1



Audra Byrd: 43.26%, 5,508 votes

Danica Garcia: 30.01%, 3,821 votes

Heather Cleary: 26.09%, 3,322 votes

*80 write-ins for 0.63%

BENTON CITY: Whether to adopt the council/manager form of government within the City of Benton City

Yes: 46.8% – 234 votes

No: 53.2% – 266 votes

City of Benton City Council Pos. 3



Alex Weber: 44.11%, 217 votes

David Sandretto: 40.24%, 198 votes

Lori (Mama) Cornish: 14.43%, 71 votes

*6 write-ins for 1.22%

Prosser Consolidated School District 116 Director District 4 (Multi-county race. Results include only Benton County)

Adrianna Miller: 42.92%, 579 votes

Jason Rainer: 40.1%, 541 votes

Mark J Gunderson: 15.49%, 209 votes

