Benton and Franklin Counties need applicants for Behavioral Health Committee

by Madeleine Hagen

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In a step to improve the mental wellbeing of Tri-City residents and help the new recovery center, Benton and Franklin Counties are forming the Behavioral Health Advisory Committee.

They’re looking for people to join the committee who would be voting members and provide recommendations to the Board of Commissioners in how the .01% sales tax increase is used. Last year, the increase was voted in to be specifically used for chemical dependency programs or mental health treatment services.

The committee will also oversee the recovery center set to move into Trios Hospital’s Family Birth Center which is relocating to Southridge this month.

“We’re closing the sale of the building – the old KGH building with LifePoint out of Tennessee, so we want that advisory committee to be ready to go, up and running so they can start advising on some of the providers, and how that facility should work and operate,” Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin said.

RELATED: Tri-Cities substance abuse recovery center closer to becoming a reality

Both Benton and Franklin county will have a set of voting and non-voting members in the committee.

They’re looking for applicants who are:

Experts or practitioners in mental health

Experts or practitioners in Substance Use Disorder

Persons with a lived experience

Hospital Emergency Room Managers

Law enforcement and corrections

Fire or EMS

General public

Each county will appoint the above members to make up the committee. Commissioner Delvin said they want people who are on the frontlines of the mental health and substance abuse issue as well as those who’ve lived through it.

The committee will also have non-voting members from each county such as Mental Health Court Personnel. The Benton Franklin Recovery Coalition will also be a part of the committee.

Applications are due by April 30th, you can apply to be a part of the committee here.

