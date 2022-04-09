Benton City auto business to close after 18 years

by Madeleine Hagen

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Through years past, the building that stands at 701 Ninth Street in Benton City has served many purposes.

“It’s been a Chevy dealership, it’s been a gas station, it’s been auto repair, it’s been auto body,” June Detloff listed.

But for the Detloff family, most importantly, it’s been their second home.

“While we do live in Pasco, I mean Benton City has been our community because we spend more time here then we do at home,” June said.

In the early 2000’s, Mike and June Detloff recognized a need in the small town.

“Mike and I decided, ‘wow, you know Benton City really could use an auto parts store, I wonder what it would take to open up an auto parts store?'” she remembered.

In 2004, they opened their Detloff A & M Auto Parts in a different building. Years later, they would move into the property on Ninth Street.

“They don’t offer what we do. We’ve built hydrologic hoses, we have the welding supplies, we do small engines,” June said.

Even better, June said they’ve gotten to know their customers; watching young ones grow up and come in to the store for their cars.

June said they even thrived during the pandemic.

“We got to see a lot of people buy some of the hot rod projects that they’ve always wanted and such like that or, the time to work on their vehicles that they haven’t had in the past,” she said.

However, after 18 years, the Detloffs will close for good.

June said the couple and their landlord couldn’t agree on new lease terms.

KAPP KVEW reached out to Alex Weber, who owns the building, he said there’s no hard feelings and wishes the Detloff’s the best.

As for finding another building elsewhere.

“It doesn’t work to move this into the Tri-Cities because our inventory is 100% built around the needs of the people of Benton City,” she said.

June said they’ll shift their focus to other hobbies and the memories made at 701 Ninth Street.

“Benton City we love you, we thank you so much for your support and keep an eye on your town.”

Detloff A & M Auto Parts closes for good on May 31st.

