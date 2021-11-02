Benton City auto thief caught by Pasco witnesses & Snapchat post

by Dylan Carter

PASCO, Wash. — A 29-year-old from Benton City was arrested for driving a stolen car after eyewitnesses in Pasco sprung into action to help track the suspect down.

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police, a 2016 Subaru WRX was stolen from the 500-block of W Sylvester Ave around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29. This was a distinctive car that was nearly out of gas at the time it was taken. The owner called Pasco Police and posted about the stolen vehicle on Snapchat for help from the community.

By 11:30 a.m., witnesses at a gas station on the 1900-block of Court Street noticed the stolen vehicle from Snapchat and confronted the suspect, who PPD officers say ran away immediately. One of the witnesses followed the fleeing suspect while the others contacted the local authorities.

A responding police officer took note of the fleeing suspect, following him and the witness into a laundromat near Albertsons. While inside, the suspect attempted to hide. The man was quickly located by the responding officers.

The thief, who has since been identified as Andrew Scott Wingart of Benton City, was arrested without incident. PPD officers booked Wingart into the Franklin County Jail on an investigative hold for Auto Theft.

The vehicle was successfully recovered and returned to the victim.

