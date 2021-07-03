Benton City celebrates Independence Day with kid’s parade

Participants in the Annual Benton City Kid's Parade on July 3rd, 2021.

BENTON CITY, Wash. — This Independence Day is more festive than normal, and Benton City kicked off the weekend’s celebration with a Kid’s Parade.

Benton City Chamber of Commerce President and Executive Director Dakota Renz is excited to see the event’s success. “We have our annual kid’s parade, which was just fantastic. Nearly two hundred kids turned out this year,” Renz said.

The festivities started this morning in Downtown Benton City. After a breakfast at the Community Center, the Tri-Cities Young Marines delivered a flag raising ceremony. This year, they are accompanied by two visiting petty officers from North Virginia.

But the main event is the Kid’s Parade. Any child under the age of 13 is invited to participate by decorating their bikes, trikes, scooters, horses, wagons, stroller, and more to ride in the parade.

“This event means to the city just really celebrating and coming together,” Renz said. “We were fortunate enough to have events last year, but they weren’t interpersonal like they usually are. This year, we’re getting to celebrate all that Benton City has to offer. Which is more and more each year.”

Benton City will continue their Independence Day festivities tomorrow on the 4th. The Benton City Lion’s Club will start concessions at Lion’s Club Park, and the Annual Fireworks Show will follow at dusk. According to the Benton City Chamber of Commerce website, no personal fireworks are allowed on the Lion’s Club property.

