Benton City crash leaves fertilizer and gas, which could potentially explode

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a truck and trailer crash Saturday afternoon.

Trooper Thorson said that fertilizer and gas have both been spilled during the crash, which could potentially result in an explosion.

Traffic alert in Benton City: WSP is investigating a truck and trailer crash in the round a bout from W/B I-82 exit B.C. in Benton County. Traffic will be delayed for awhile. pic.twitter.com/l33ZdlfZx2 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) May 23, 2020

The crash occurred around noon Saturday, in the roundabout from Interstae 82 exit in Benton County.

Trooper Thorson had an update around 1:00 p.m., and said that service roads 225 and 224 are both closed in the area along with the East and West exit to Benton City.

Trooper Thorson said that there were no serious injuries, but the Department of Ecology has been notified and the Washington State Patrol bomb technician is at the scene.

