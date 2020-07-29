Benton City farmworker found dead after tractor accident

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. – The Benton County Sheriff’s Officer is investigating after farmworkers found one of their coworkers dead.

Deputies say they were called out to the scene near Orcutt and Kelly Road in Benton City on Tuesday evening.

They say the deceased person is believed to have been involved in a tractor accident. That person was found in a blueberry row. No word yet on the victim’s identity.

We have reached out to deputies and will continue to update this article as we receive more information.

Comments

comments