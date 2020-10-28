Benton City man arrested for car prowling, attempting to steal wagonload of marijuana

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

Marshall W. McKee (Left)

PASCO, Wash. – A 21-year-old man from Benton City in Pasco was arrested for multiple crimes, including attempting to steal a wagon full of marijuana.

“Weed like to announce the arrest of suspect Marshall W. McKee,” the Pasco Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

21-years-old McKee was allegedly involved in several crimes ranging from burglary, to attempted car theft, vehicle prowls, and theft.

“Reefer-ing to that last sentence, weed like to explain: Officers were called to the area of Road 36/ Agate for a car prowl complaint at about 8:20 AM. The caller reported that his car was prowled, he had security video of it when he reviewed his footage, and he believed the same suspect was still walking around the neighborhood. He directed officers down the street, where they located suspect McKee,” the PPD went on to write.

After reviewing this security video, officers decided they had probable cause to arrest McKee for car prowls.

However, more surveillance video was brought to the attention of police, which showed him climbing a neighbor’s fence and coming back over with plants before hiding the plants in a bush.