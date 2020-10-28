Benton City man arrested for car prowling, attempting to steal wagonload of marijuana

Monica Petruzzelli
Posted:
by Monica Petruzzelli
Marshall W. McKee (Left)

PASCO, Wash. – A 21-year-old man from Benton City in Pasco was arrested for multiple crimes, including attempting to steal a wagon full of marijuana.

“Weed like to announce the arrest of suspect Marshall W. McKee,” the Pasco Police Department wrote on their Facebook page.

21-years-old McKee was allegedly involved in several crimes ranging from burglary, to attempted car theft, vehicle prowls, and theft.

“Reefer-ing to that last sentence, weed like to explain: Officers were called to the area of Road 36/ Agate for a car prowl complaint at about 8:20 AM. The caller reported that his car was prowled, he had security video of it when he reviewed his footage, and he believed the same suspect was still walking around the neighborhood. He directed officers down the street, where they located suspect McKee,” the PPD went on to write.

After reviewing this security video, officers decided they had probable cause to arrest McKee for car prowls.

However, more surveillance video was brought to the attention of police, which showed him climbing a neighbor’s fence and coming back over with plants before hiding the plants in a bush.

“Officers checked and there was a pile of marijuana plants there, and they appeared to have been uprooted from the fenced yard… Officers Ninemire and Becho, senior officers with lots of memories of when that much marijuana would have been a Big Deal, found themselves today in 2020 returning it to the owner.”
Meanwhile, another neighbor found that her unlocked Acura had been damaged in what appeared to be an attempted auto theft.
More car prowls were later identified, and some stolen items were located that police say was presumably from other car prowls.
McKee was booked into the Franklin County Jail. Anyone with more tips about this case should call (509) 628-0333 or email Officer Ninemire at ninemiret@pasco-wa.gov