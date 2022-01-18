Benton City man shoots BCSO patrol car; streets remain closed for investigations

9th Street and Sun Valley Way to remain closed until at least early afternoon

by Margo Cady

Street closure in Benton City, WA on 1/18/2022.

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Several streets in Benton City remain closed after a shooting involving a Benton County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) patrol car on Monday night.

BCSO says one of their deputies was patrolling the area of 9th Street and Sun Valley Way around 10 p.m. on Monday evening, when they heard a loud bang.

Unsure if it was a firework or gun shot, the deputy pulled over to the side of the road. When they inspected their vehicle, they found two bullet holes in the rear quarter panel on the driver’s side door of the patrol car.

Around this time, several residents in the immediate area called in to report gun shots in the area as well.

Tri-Cities Regional SWAT Team was then called to assist BCSO when they located a suspicious man.

Officials say the man was bit by his own dog in his home before he stepped outside. He was then detained by officers and transported to Trios Medical Center for minor injuries.

Detectives are still on scene investigating, and have applied for warrants to search the suspect’s property. BCSO says to expect the area of 9th Street and Sun Valley Way to be closed until at least 1 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. Detours are available in the area.

At this time, it is unclear why the man, whose name has not been released, decided to shoot at the patrol car. Detectives have interviewed the man, and preliminary information shows that mental illness or drug use may be involved.

BCSO is working with prosecutors before charging the suspect. He is currently in police custody, and there is no immediate harm to the public. No officers were harmed in the incident.

Anyone with additional information on this investigation is urged to contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

