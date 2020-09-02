Investigators: No working smoke detectors in Benton City that caught fire, killing mother and children

David Mann by David Mann

Credit: Marilyn Acosta

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Investigators found no signs of smoke detectors in a Benton City home that caught fire, killing a mother and her three children on August 27.

Marcaria Martinez-Garcia, 32, and her kids Luz Garcia-Martinez, 17, Luis Garcia-Martinez, 15, and Michelle Garcia-Martinez, 6, died of smoke inhalation when their home caught fire at the Green Acres Mobile Home Park early that morning, deputies said.

The husband and father of the victims was reportedly battling a wildfire in Okanogan County when the tragic incident happened.

The exact cause of the fire is undetermined, but evidence suggests it could have been due to an overloaded electrical system, deputies said.

The fire remains under investigation.