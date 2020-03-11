Benton City robbery suspect believed to be connected to Pasco robbery, police say

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department has confirmed that the man connected to the Benton City armed robbery is reportedly responsible for one other armed robbery at Kim’s Conoco. However, they cannot yet confirm if the suspect is connected to the Saturday night robbery.

Zachary Weisbeck allegedly robbed the Conoco on Monday in broad daylight. Two days before, police say someone robbed the same gas station. On Monday afternoon, he allegedly demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint. Weisbeck got away.

On Tuesday afternoon, an armed robbery was reported in Benton City at the Just A Minit Mart on Ninth Street.

The next morning, authorities tracked down Weisbeck in the area of 46th Avenue and Ely Street in south Kennewick. He was taken into custody and booked at the Benton County Jail for robbery. It’s not clear when he’ll face the charges in Franklin County.

