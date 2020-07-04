Benton City wildfire has burned approximately 35 acres

UPDATE – Fire crews were able to get the fire under control around 5:00 p.m., after it burned approximately 60 acres. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this point, but a fire investigator is on scene.

BENTON CITY, Wash. — Benton County Fire District 2 is working to contain a wildfire that has burned approximately 35 acres, officials say.

Benton County Fire Protection District 2 posted on Facebook that they will likely be there for several hours due to “difficult terrain, limited access, and poor radio reliability.” The fire is in the area of Webber Canyon Road and Dennis Road.

They gave an update at 3:56 p.m. that the fire is halfway contained, and has burned approximately 35 acres thus far.

As of the most recent update, the cause of the fire is undetermined.

