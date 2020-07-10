Benton City wineries to celebrate reopening with a ‘treasure hunt’ this weekend

BENTON CITY, Wash. – Benton City wineries are banding together to offer up some fun for wine lovers this weekend – and it’s social distancing-friendly.

Benton County was approved to move into phase 1.5 of reopening last week and to celebrate reopening local wineries will be putting on a treasure hunt for the public.

Ten wineries are taking part and will have the ‘treasures’ on their properties that symbolize a special aspect about their winery or wine-making process.

Those who take part won’t have to get out of their car and as long as they visit four or more wineries and post a picture of the treasures on social media using the hashtag #Exit96TreasureHunt, they will be entered to win a swag bag.

“Most of the “treasures” can be seen from the car as you drive up to the winery, which is perfect for guests wanting curbside pick up of wines,”

For tastings, a reservation must be made with the winery for up to five guests and face masks are required.

Here are some clues to get you started. Happy hunting!

For more info, see https://www.mywineyouniverse.com/post/treasure-hunt-in-wine-country