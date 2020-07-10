Benton City wineries to celebrate reopening with a ‘treasure hunt’ this weekend
BENTON CITY, Wash. – Benton City wineries are banding together to offer up some fun for wine lovers this weekend – and it’s social distancing-friendly.
Benton County was approved to move into phase 1.5 of reopening last week and to celebrate reopening local wineries will be putting on a treasure hunt for the public.
Ten wineries are taking part and will have the ‘treasures’ on their properties that symbolize a special aspect about their winery or wine-making process.
Those who take part won’t have to get out of their car and as long as they visit four or more wineries and post a picture of the treasures on social media using the hashtag #Exit96TreasureHunt, they will be entered to win a swag bag.
“Most of the “treasures” can be seen from the car as you drive up to the winery, which is perfect for guests wanting curbside pick up of wines,”
For tastings, a reservation must be made with the winery for up to five guests and face masks are required.
Here are some clues to get you started. Happy hunting!
#Exit96TreasureHunt CLUES
1. Col Solare | (509) 588-6806 | 50207 Antinori Road, Benton City
What is 60’ tall and receives the most requests for a tour?
2. Fidelitas | (509) 588-3469 | 51810 N Sunset Rd, Benton City
A symbol for “faithful, loyal, true”, that can be found on a bottle and in the vineyard too!
3. Frichette Winery | (509) 426-3227 | 39412 N Sunset Rd, Benton City
This is home to someone “who” protects our vineyard from pests
4. Hedges Family Estate | (509) 588-3155 | 53511 N Sunset Rd, Benton City
Part of our biodynamic team; a statue of one of our feathered friends
5. Hightower | (509) 588-2867 | 19418 E 583 PR NE, Benton City
What is both inside and outside our wine?
6. Purple Star Wines | (509) 628-7799 | 56504 NE Roza Rd, Benton City
Shake a Tail Feather
7. Red Mountain Trails Winery | (509) 832-3561 | 27314 E Ambassador Pr NE, Benton City
Howdy, welcome to the “neigh”borhood!
8. Sleeping Dog Wines | (509) 460-2886 | 45804 N Whitmore Prnw, Benton City
What is a serious artistic piece that reminds us that every dog has its day?
9. Tapteil | (509) 588-4460 | 20206 E 583 PR NE, Benton City
What is purple in color and closely related to mint and rosemary?
10. Upchurch | (425) 298-4923 | 32901 Vineyard View PR NE, Benton City
There was never a dog more guapo, He loved good cheese and tacos, Alas, he grew old, So now a stone mold, In memory, our beloved friend Paco
For more info, see https://www.mywineyouniverse.com/post/treasure-hunt-in-wine-country